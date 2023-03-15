Xi Jinping Believes China Needs To Develop A Self Reliant Technology Sector

China's President Xi Jinping said on Monday that China needs to become self reliant in technology. In his estimation, it is crucial for China to accelerate its self reliance capabilities, to ensure US has no leverage over Beijing. "China should work to achieve greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology, and promote industial transformation," Xi said, as per a reprort from Nikkei Asia. He was speaking at the closing ceremony of National People's Congress, which is China's rubber stamp parliament. The same rubber stamp parliament that made him the president for a third time.

"I will faithfully carry out the duties entrusted by the constitution," Xi said. Xi's statement comes on the backdrop of America's attempt to cut off China's access to advance semiconductors. Xi's goal is to ensure that China becomes a self sufficient technological power.

Role of technology in geopolitics

The importance of technology in contemporary geopolitics cannot be overstated. Technology is driving the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which is characterized by the integration of artificial intelligence, automation, big data, and the Internet of Things into all aspects of society. These technologies have the potential to revolutionize industries and create new opportunities for economic growth and development. At the same time, technology has become a critical component of national security and military strategy. The development and deployment of advanced technologies, such as autonomous weapons and cyber capabilities, are essential for maintaining military superiority and deterring potential adversaries.

The US-China tech rivalry is centered on several key areas, including 5G telecommunications, artificial intelligence, and semiconductor manufacturing. The competition is fueled by the desire for economic and technological dominance, as well as concerns about national security and espionage. The US has accused China of engaging in unfair trade practices and stealing intellectual property, while China has accused the US of trying to contain its rise as a global power. The US has also implemented a series of measures aimed at limiting Chinese access to US technology, including export controls and investment restrictions.

In response, China has invested heavily in its own technology sector, with particular focus on artificial intelligence and semiconductor manufacturing. China's "Made in China 2025" plan aims to make China a global leader in high-tech manufacturing, and the country has made significant progress in developing its own indigenous technology. The implications of the US-China tech rivalry are far-reaching. In the economic sphere, the rivalry has led to a decoupling of the US and Chinese tech sectors, with companies facing increased regulatory scrutiny and restrictions on cross-border investment. This has led to concerns about the impact on global supply chains and innovation.

In the political sphere, this tech rivalry has heightened tensions between the US and China, with both sides accusing the other of engaging in unfair practices and violating international norms. This has led to a more confrontational relationship between the two nations, with implications for regional stability and global governance. In the security sphere, the tech rivalry has raised concerns about the development and deployment of advanced technologies and their impact on the balance of power between the US and China. The development of cyber capabilities also raises concerns about the cyberattacks and cyber espionage.