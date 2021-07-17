Xi Jinping Speaks To Afghan President, Expresses Support For ‘Afghan-led' Peace Process

Chinese President Xi Jinping on July 16 held a telephonic conversation with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and expressed Beijing’s support for the peace and reconciliation process in the war-torn country. According to a press release, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed that Jinping pledged China’s continued support for the “Afghan-led, Afghan-owned” principle. He also stressed that China firmly supports the Afghan government’s endeavour to safeguard national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, which is in the interests of the Afghan people and countries in the region.

“Xi Jinping pointed out that China and Afghanistan are traditional friendly neighbors, and have always been understanding and helping towards each other,” the press note read.

Further, the Chinese leader told Ghani that China always believes that political dialogue is the fundamental way to achieve national reconciliation and lasting peace in Afghanistan. He said that the Chinese side is glad to see that the Afghan government and relevant parties in Afghanistan have reached a positive consensus during the recent dialogue in Tehran. Jinping further added that China hopes that both sides engaged in the dialogue will put the interests of the Afghan people first, and agree on a political solution through negotiation at an early date.

“China will, as always, play a constructive role in the process”.

Afghan hopes to continue cooperation with China

As per the press release, Ghani, on the other hand, said that China’s successful efforts to contain the COVID-19 epidemic and its pioneering economic growth are great news for all countries around the world. He expressed thanks to China for its support for Afghanistan and said that he hopes to continue to advance cooperation with China in connectivity and other areas.

Ghani also went on to say that the Afghan government is committed to the political settlement of the current crisis and the realisation of lasting peace in Afghanistan. China has always been an important and positive force in safeguarding regional security and stability, Ghani said. He added that he expects China will continue to play an important role in promoting the political settlement of the Afghan issue.

(Image: AP)