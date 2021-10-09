Xi Jinping Vows 'peaceful Reunification' With Taipei; Taiwan Slams China Citing Hong Kong

In a key development overseas, after Chinese President Xi Jinping vouched 'peaceful reunification' with Taipei, Taiwan lashed out stating its autonomy, sovereignty and independence. In a strong pitch for the integration of Taiwan with China amidst escalated feuds with the estranged autonomous island, the Chinese Communist Party supremo said the "Taiwan question" will be resolved and "peaceful reunification" is in the best interest of people of both sides.

Xi Jinping brings up peaceful reunification with Taiwan

Dismissing China's intentions, the spokesperson of the Taiwanese Presidential office said that the future of Taiwan rests in the hands of the Taiwanese and nobody else. In addition, they said that Beijing's approach toward Hong Kong further proves that 'one country, two systems' is not feasible. Further, the spokesperson said, "Mainstream public opinion in Taiwan is very clear."

Speaking in the ornate Great Hall of the People in Beijing to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the revolution that ended the country's last imperial dynasty, the Chinese Head of State said that the biggest obstacle to the reunification of China was the 'Taiwan Independence'.

"This is determined by the general trend of Chinese history, but more importantly, it is the common will of all Chinese people," Xi had said.

Xi Jinping, in his address, asserted that the Taiwan question is purely an internal matter for China, one which calls for no external interference.

"The complete reunification of our country will be and can be realised," Chinese Communist Party supremo had stressed.

What is the China-Taiwan feud about?

Taiwan, officially the Republic of China (ROC), is an island that shares maritime borders with China (People's Republic of China, PRC). The political, social and international status of the island state continues to be contentious as a result of the Chinese Civil War and a subsequent split of China namely, ROC and PRC. The question persisted through decades whether Taiwan should remain a territory of ROC or merge with the mainland under the newly-formed PRC. The Taiwan issue subsists in the international organisational system and points out whether Taiwan's existence as a sovereign state as part of both ROC and PRC should be legitimised. Currently, the Taiwan identity row hinges on subjects and matters of international law as well.

In 1971, after the vote by a majority in the United Nations, PRC was recognised. However, ROC continued to claim itself as the legitimate representative of China compelling Taiwan to maintain unofficial and representational ties with states and institutions. While the island is claimed by the PRC, the Xi Jinping-led regime refuses to acknowledge and recognise Taiwan's independent diplomatic relations with foreign entities. Domestically, the major feud is between sides and political parties that either favour the Chinese unification notion as opposed to those aspiring a formal international recognition and legitimacy in a bid to attain Taiwanese identity.

Image: AP