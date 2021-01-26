Xi Jinping Warns Of 'new Cold War' If US Continues Protectionism, Divisive Policies

China’s President Xi Xinping has warned US President Joe Biden that he risks a “cold war” if Washington continued its protectionist policies of former US President Donald Trump. The bilateral relations between the United States and China deteriorated under stringent policies of Trump administration with the former US President calling the novel coronavirus as “Chinese Virus”. However, after the new administration took over the White House on January 20, while addressing a virtual World Economic Forum event, Xi called for a multilateral approach to solve the economic crisis budded from the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

Xi Jinping also said that the global health crisis that originated from China’s Wuhan province in December 2019, should not be used as an excuse to reverse globalisation in the favour of “decoupling and seclusion”. However, the Chinese President stayed clear of mentioning the United States or Biden in the first public address since Trump left the White House. But Xi made it evident that China would not be dictated to by Washington and the policy of ‘isolation’ would only push the world into division.

“To build small circles or start a new cold war, to reject, threaten or intimidate others, to wilfully impose decoupling, supply disruption or sanctions, and to create isolation or estrangement will only push the world into division and even confrontation” Xi said.

Read - 10 Dead, 1 Still Missing In China’s Gold Mine Blast

Special Address by Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China with @ProfKlausSchwab #DavosAgenda https://t.co/ifL6uxINk2 — World Economic Forum (@wef) January 25, 2021

Read - UN Chief Hopes Tensions Along India-China Border Could Be Dialled Down Through Dialogue

Read - 'US President Committed To Stopping China's Economic Abuses': White House

‘Biden Committed To Stopping China's Economic Abuses’

Meanwhile, the United States on January 25 said that it is committed to ending China's aggression on many fronts. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki informed that US President Joe Biden will work closely with the allies along with other partners to counter China's 'economic abuses'.

“US President is committed to stopping China's economic abuses on many fronts. The most effective way to do that is to work in coordination with our allies and partners,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

She added, “We’ve seen over last few years that China is growing more authoritarian at home & more assertive abroad & Beijing is challenging our security, prosperity & values in significant ways that require new US approach. We want to approach it with some strategic patience.”

Read - LAC Row: India-China Agree To 10th Military-level Talks At Earliest After 'positive Talks'

Read - EXPLAINER: How Taiwan Figures In US-China Ties Under Biden

