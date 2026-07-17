China’s Chongqing Landslide Kills 8, 34 Missing As 10 Homes Buried In Pengshui County

Chongqing: A massive landslide struck the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing on Friday morning, burying over 10 residential buildings, killing at least 8 people and leaving 34 others missing. According to reports, the torrent of rock and soil swept downslope in Pengshui County, cutting off homes and forcing the local administration to evacuate over 1100 residents from the surrounding area. Multiple teams of emergency crews were immediately deployed at the site to carry out rescue operations as the scale of the disaster became clear.

Reports suggested that rescue work was underway at the site in difficult conditions, with unstable ground raising fears of further slides. Multiple images from the scene showed part of a mountainside collapsing directly onto a cluster of houses, while teams searched through debris for survivors.

State broadcaster CCTV reported that the landslide occurred at around 9.08 am local time in Chongqing’s Pengshui County. According to the report, massive amounts of rocks and soil washed downslope and buried over 10 residential buildings in a matter of minutes.

Xinhua said that at least 8 people have lost their lives due to the landslide while 34 people are reported missing. Several buildings were located next to the collapse site, and pictures released by Chinese media showed rescuers combing through mud and rubble as they looked for those trapped.

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As per the officials, to prevent further disruption and reduce risk, the administration has cut water, electricity and gas supplies within a 1-km radius of the landslide. Over 1100 people were forced to evacuate from nearby homes, with over 800 rescuers on the site, working alongside emergency personnel to reach affected areas and provide assistance to displaced families.

Rescue Efforts Hampered By Terrain

The Chinese officials asserted that the operation was being hampered by the unstable terrain and the risk of another landslide. The rescue crews had to proceed cautiously as they moved through the debris, with engineers monitoring the mountainside for further movement.

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