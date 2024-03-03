Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated April 28th, 2022 at 16:05 IST

China's 'inadequate' response to socio-economic crisis disappoints Sri Lankans: Reports

China's pledge to provide help to Colombo, so that Sri Lanka could get out of its present socio-economic crisis is largely viewed as 'inadequate'

Reported by: Anwesha Majumdar
Edited by: Anwesha Majumdar
China
Image: AP/PTI/ANI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Amid the ongoing turmoil in Sri Lanka, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang informed Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa last week that Beijing is prepared to play a 'constructive role' in the island nation's socio-economic growth and that China understands the problems and obstacles that Sri Lanka faces. During a phone conversation with the Sri Lankan Prime Minister, the Chinese Premier noted that Beijing is willing to build political mutual confidence, enhance solidarity, and strive for a sound and steady development of bilateral relations, ANI reported. However, many Sri Lankans believe China lacks action during the ongoing economic crisis.  

Furthermore, earlier on April 22, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Rajapaksa announced that he and his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang had a very constructive conversation. He stated in a tweet that China is prepared to give urgently required assistance as the island country undergoes an economic crisis, which has been considered to be its worst since its 1948 independence from Britain. 

Li also stated that China empathises with Sri Lanka's problems and hardships and that Beijing is willing to give much-needed livelihood aid to the South Asian country within its capability, ANI reported.  

Furthermore, this phone conversation happened after the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) promised Sri Lanka RMB 200 million in emergency humanitarian relief. Despite providing humanitarian aid, China has declined to renegotiate the island nation's debt. 

Many Lankans believe China's lack of action during the crisis is humiliating

According to True Ceylon, China's pledge to help Colombo to wriggle out of the ongoing economic crisis is largely viewed as 'inadequate', ANI reported. 

Sri Lanka had previously asked China for financial support and to restructure its debt to China, which accounts for around 10% of the country's total external debt. However, China is claimed to be having difficulty processing Colombo's request due to serious obstacles and problems resulting from Sri Lanka's unilateral announcement of debt payments suspension, ANI reported. According to ANI, many Sri Lankans believe that China's lack of action during the unprecedented crisis is humiliating. 

Economic crisis in Sri Lanka

Meanwhile, the Rajapaksa family, including President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, are confronting one of the greatest economic crises in the country, culminating in huge protests from enraged civilians. Ever since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sri Lanka's economy has been under strain. Tourism has plummeted in the nation, followed by a collapse in the agriculture sector after the decision of the government to ban all chemical fertilisers in an effort to make the nation's agricultural output completely organic. 

It is pertinent to mention here that foreign exchange shortages induced by a drop in tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as negligent economic policies, have led to the country being unable to buy sufficient fuel, and people facing acute scarcity of food and basic necessities, all have been blamed for the recession. 

(Image: AP/PTI/ANI)

Published April 28th, 2022 at 16:05 IST

