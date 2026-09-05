Woman, Chinese National Rescued From Nepal Tunnel a Day After 2 Nepalis Pulled Out Alive

New Delhi: A Chinese national was pulled alive from a ​tunnel in Nepal on Saturday, ​the authorities said, 10 days ⁠after a wall of ice, ​rock and mud tore through a ​Himalayan valley, killing more than 1,300 people and leaving over 5,600 missing.

The ​Nepali army said the Chinese ​person was rescued from the same hydropower ‌tunnel ⁠on the Trishuli River where two Nepalis were brought out alive the day before in a dramatic ​operation.

Rescue workers ​have ⁠said they believe the August 26 collapse of ​a glacier on the upper ​reaches ⁠of the river trapped at least 900 people in tunnels ⁠related ​to six hydropower projects.

Meanwhile, in Nuwakot town, rescuers pulled a 64-year-old woman identified as Chandika Shrestha alive from a damaged house on Saturday.

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Officials said she was being airlifted to Kathmandu for medical treatment.

Photographs from the rescue operation showed emergency workers carrying the woman out of the house wrapped in a grey blanket

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Authorities said nearly 900 workers remain missing across 12 hydropower projects in Nepal, with around 500 believed to be trapped inside different tunnels.