Woman, Chinese National Rescued From Nepal Tunnel a Day After 2 Nepalis Pulled Out Alive
A Chinese national was rescued from a tunnel in Nepal 10 days after a disaster killed over 1,300 people and left more than 5,600 missing. The Nepali army rescued the individual from the same hydropower tunnel where two Nepalis were saved the day before.
- World News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: A Chinese national was pulled alive from a tunnel in Nepal on Saturday, the authorities said, 10 days after a wall of ice, rock and mud tore through a Himalayan valley, killing more than 1,300 people and leaving over 5,600 missing.
The Nepali army said the Chinese person was rescued from the same hydropower tunnel on the Trishuli River where two Nepalis were brought out alive the day before in a dramatic operation.
Rescue workers have said they believe the August 26 collapse of a glacier on the upper reaches of the river trapped at least 900 people in tunnels related to six hydropower projects.
Meanwhile, in Nuwakot town, rescuers pulled a 64-year-old woman identified as Chandika Shrestha alive from a damaged house on Saturday.
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Officials said she was being airlifted to Kathmandu for medical treatment.
Photographs from the rescue operation showed emergency workers carrying the woman out of the house wrapped in a grey blanket
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Authorities said nearly 900 workers remain missing across 12 hydropower projects in Nepal, with around 500 believed to be trapped inside different tunnels.
The devastating floods, which struck on August 26 and are believed to have been triggered by a glacier collapse, have killed at least 1,300 people. More than 5,000 others remain missing, according to Nepal's disaster management agency. (With Agency Inputs)