Chinmaya Mission Successfully Conducts Biggest Hanuman Chalisa Recitation in Durban; PM Modi Congratulates

History unfolded at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday, 5 July, as more than 15,000 devotees gathered for the landmark "Man to HANUMAN" celebration. Organizers described the event as Africa's largest synchronized congregation of Hindus chanting the Hanuman Chalisa in unison.

Hosted by Chinmaya Mission South Africa to commemorate the global movement's 75th anniversary, the historic gathering drew families and devotees from across Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, and beyond. A massive fleet of community buses transported participants to the venue, where they engaged in 27 rounds of collective chanting, transforming the stadium into a vibrant sea of saffron flags.

The spiritual gathering was led by Pujya Swami Abhedananda, Spiritual Head of Chinmaya Mission South Africa, alongside the internationally renowned devotional singer Anup Jalota, who traveled from India specifically for the milestone event. Speaking from the stage, Jalota described participating in the mass chanting as one of the greatest milestones of his life.

A Special Message from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Adding international diplomatic significance to the occasion, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent an official congratulatory message recognizing Chinmaya Mission South Africa's deep contribution to preserving Hindu spiritual heritage. Modi praised the South African Indian community for continually strengthening the cultural, social, and economic ties between India and South Africa.

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In his official message, Prime Minister Modi stated:

"It is heart-warming to learn about the celebration of Amrit Mahotsav of Chinmaya Mission in South Africa. This landmark celebration reflects seven and a half decades of the Mission's dedicated service towards the preservation of our timeless spiritual heritage. The occasion marks a significant milestone in the spiritual and cultural journey of the Indian community in South Africa. The theme of the Mahotsav, 'Chant Durban, Shaant Durban,' embodies the vision of fostering collective harmony through the power of devotion. As part of the celebrations, the coming together of thousands of devotees to chant the Hanuman Chalisa marks a collective spiritual endeavour that further strengthens the belief that individual transformation through prayer and devotion can help build a more peaceful and compassionate world.

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The occasion also celebrates the invaluable contribution of the Indian diaspora in strengthening the social, cultural and economic fabric of South Africa, while preserving and promoting India's rich traditions and values. Through their commitment to community service, education and cultural initiatives, the diaspora has served as a vibrant bridge between India and South Africa, deepening the bonds of friendship and shared heritage between the two nations.

The Chinmaya Mission has seamlessly blended the timeless wisdom of Vedanta with compassionate service through education, healthcare and disaster relief across the world. In South Africa, this vision comes alive through initiatives such as 'Nourish to Flourish', which provides daily meals to thousands of underprivileged children and families. Together, these efforts embody the spirit of 'Seva Paramo Dharmah'.

I fondly recall meeting Swami Abhedananda Ji and other people associated with Chinmaya Mission during my visit to South Africa last year and learning about the Mission's service activities.

Once again, best wishes for the collective chanting of the Hanuman Chalisa. May Hanuman Ji continue to shower His blessings upon humanity."

Community Unity and Devotion Beyond the Stadium

The sheer scale of the event resonated deeply with both organizers and the local community. "The event exceeded all our expectations," said Pavan Maharaj, Trustee of Chinmaya Mission South Africa. "It was about witnessing thousands of individuals standing together in one voice, with one prayer, having one identity, and one resolve."

Community participation extended well beyond those sitting in the stadium stands. Through the local "Flower of Flour" initiative, thousands of nearby households contributed essential ingredients like flour, butter, ghee, and sugar. This collective effort resulted in the mass preparation of 27,000 traditional rhots offered to Lord Hanuman. Fulfilling the organizers' commitment to complete community hospitality, every single attendee received a packed meal, fruit, bottled water, and rhot prasad.

Addressing the capacity crowd, Swami Abhedananda delivered a powerful keynote message centered on unity and social harmony.