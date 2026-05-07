‘Choose One’s Time to Say Goodbye’: Court Releases Alleged Suicide Note of Paedophile Jeffrey Epstein

Nearly seven years after the death of Jeffrey Epstein, a federal court has released what appears to be a previously hidden suicide note linked to the disgraced financier’s first apparent suicide attempt inside a New York jail.

The handwritten note, unsealed Wednesday by a district judge Kenneth M. Karas, was allegedly found by Epstein’s former cellmate Nicholas Tartaglione inside a graphic novel after Epstein was discovered injured in his jail cell in July 2019.

The chilling message offers what may be the clearest look yet into Epstein’s mental state during the final weeks before his death inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center- a prison already under scrutiny for serious security failures.

“They investigated me for month — FOUND NOTHING!!!” the note begins.

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“It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye,” another line reads, strongly suggesting suicidal intent.

The note then shifts tone abruptly: “Watcha want me to do — Bust out cryin!!”

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It ends with the words: “NO FUN. NOT WORTH IT!!” with the final sentence underlined heavily.

Epstein was found unconscious with marks around his neck in his cell on August 10, 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges involving underage girls. New York’s medical examiner officially ruled the death a suicide by hanging. However, failures inside the jail including broken cameras, sleeping guards, skipped security checks and Epstein being removed from suicide watch shortly before his death fuelled years of public suspicion and conspiracy theories.

The newly released note is significant because it appears to strengthen the argument that Epstein was suicidal well before his death.

The wording also closely matches phrases Epstein used in earlier emails and in another note recovered after his death. Investigators previously revealed Epstein often used casual phrases like “No fun” and “bust out cryin” in personal communications. Court records show the note remained sealed for years as part of a legal dispute tied to Tartaglione’s murder case.

According to filings, the original handwritten copy was turned over to the court in 2021. Federal prosecutors did not oppose releasing the note publicly, telling the court there was “strong public interest” in understanding the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death.