CIA to Cut Hundreds of Jobs as Trump Overhauls US Intelligence Community

The Trump administration is planning a significant reduction in staffing at several U.S. intelligence agencies, including cutting about 1,200 positions at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), according to a report by the Washington Post and a source who confirmed the plan to the Associated Press.

The cuts are part of a broader effort by the White House to streamline federal agencies and align them with President Trump’s national security agenda. While some of the CIA reductions will be achieved through natural attrition and a slowdown in hiring, others will come from early retirements and targeted layoffs, including some recent hires.

“These moves are part of a holistic strategy to infuse the agency with renewed energy, provide opportunities for rising leaders to emerge, and better position CIA to deliver on its mission,” the CIA said in a statement.

The National Security Agency (NSA) and other intelligence offices under the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) will also see thousands of job reductions. The NSA has already offered voluntary resignations to some of its staff as part of the effort.

So far, there has been no public comment from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, whose office oversees all 18 U.S. intelligence agencies.

Voluntary Redundancy and Layoffs

The CIA became the first intelligence agency to join a voluntary redundancy program started by the Trump administration earlier this year. The program encourages employees to leave their roles with financial incentives, as part of a broader federal workforce downsizing.

The agency also confirmed that it plans to lay off an undisclosed number of recently hired employees.

Diversity Programs and Leadership Changes

In another major shift, the administration has dismantled diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives across intelligence agencies. Nineteen DEI employees who challenged their terminations are currently protected by a judge’s temporary order blocking their dismissal.

In a surprise move, Trump also recently fired General Tim Haugh, who led both the NSA and the Pentagon’s U.S. Cyber Command. No explanation for the firing was given.