Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reiterated that NATO membership remains the clearest security guarantee for Ukraine, asserting that the country's inclusion in the alliance would also strengthen NATO. In a post on X, Zelenskyy said the issue of Ukraine's NATO membership was discussed during the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Berlin.

"The Allies understand that the clearest security guarantee for Ukraine is NATO membership. And the clearest way to strengthen NATO is to bring Ukraine in," he wrote. Addressing proposals for security guarantees modelled on NATO's Article 5, which provides for collective defence, Zelenskyy said Kyiv still lacked clarity on how such arrangements would function and whether participating countries would be prepared to defend Ukraine against another attack.

"For Ukraine, it's not clear yet, because we still don't have a full answer about what this collective would be, how it would defend us, and whether it would be ready to repel the aggressor," he said. He stressed that any alternative security arrangement must be clearly defined in writing and supported by concrete commitments rather than verbal assurances.

"The answers should not just be words – this has to be on paper," Zelenskyy stated. The Ukrainian President further underlined the need for security guarantees that would remain effective beyond the tenure of US President Donald Trump, arguing that Ukraine required permanent protection rather than a temporary arrangement lasting only two years.

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"We need security guarantees not for two years, but forever," he said, adding that a temporary arrangement would merely provide a pause rather than establish lasting peace. He also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had failed to achieve his apparent objective of reshaping international borders and dividing the world into spheres of influence.

He maintained that Ukraine was not discussed in the bilateral engagement between the United States and Russia and said no public outcome suggested that an agreement on redrawing borders had been reached. Zelenskyy also criticised Russia's subsequent military action, citing an overnight attack involving 111 missiles against Ukraine.

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"If Putin wanted to remind the world once again who he is, there was no need – we haven't forgotten that he's a terrorist and a killer," he wrote. Separately, Zelenskyy thanked US First Lady Melania Trump for her assistance in facilitating the evacuation of people from Oleshky.