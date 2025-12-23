‘Clinton Is A Big Boy...Can Handle It’: Donald Trump Breaks Silence On Disturbing Epstein Files Pictures

New Delhi: Former US President Bill Clinton featured prominently in the first batch of files released on Friday by the Justice Department stemming from its investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

There were several photos of Clinton among the thousands of documents made public. Some showed him on a private plane, including one with a woman, whose face is redacted, seated alongside him with her arm around him. Another photo shows him in a pool with Epstein’s longtime confidant, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, and a person whose face was also redacted.

The newly released tranche however did not go too well with US President Donald Trump as he complained about the release of photos of Jeffrey Epstein with people who may not have known him but ended up in the shot anyway. He expressed sympathy former President Bill Clinton, who was caught up in convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s orbit.

Reacting to Bill Clinton's photos surfacing in the Epstein Files, Trump said, he hated to see the photos but that it’s what “most Democrats and a couple of bad Republicans wanted" and said " Clinton is a “big boy. He can handle it.”

Trump further added, “I don’t like the pictures of Bill Clinton being shown. I don’t like the pictures of other people being shown. I think it’s a terrible thing,”.

Department of Justice began releasing a slew of documents related to Epstein last week and so far, So far, the DOJ has publicly disclosed more than 13,000 documents and said it will continue to release files throughout the next few weeks.

‘Tremendous Backlash’

Trump said the release of these documents has triggered “tremendous backlash,” arguing that they have dragged in people who merely crossed paths with Epstein years ago. He said this includes lawyers and business leaders who had no involvement beyond incidental meetings.

According to Trump, many are upset that photographs are being circulated of individuals who, he claims, had no real connection to Epstein. He added that appearing in a single photo at a party can unfairly damage someone’s reputation, which is why anger over the continued release of such images is growing.

Democrats Vs Republicans

Friday’s partial release of the Epstein files has led to a new crush of criticism from Democrats who have accused the Republican administration of trying to hide information.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche on Sunday defended the Justice Department’s decision to release just a fraction of the Jeffrey Epstein files by the congressionally mandated deadline as necessary to protect survivors of sexual abuse by the disgraced financier.

Many of the most discussed photos from the files show the former Democratic president. Clinton has acknowledged that he traveled on Epstein’s private jet but said through a spokesperson that he had no knowledge of the late financier’s crimes.

Photos included Epstein with well-known figures, including Trump, on his plane or at social events. Clinton has appeared in multiple photos that were released last week as part of the first batch of documents the DOJ made available.