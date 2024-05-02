Advertisement

Bryan Shankman, owner of a California-based company specializing in scheduling sales calls with qualified leads, unwittingly became the subject of internet ridicule after a peculiar LinkedIn post. The post, featuring a picturesque beachside proposal to his girlfriend, took an unexpected turn as Shankman attempted to draw parallels between his romantic gesture and the world of business-to-business (B2B) sales.

"Like a well-run sales cycle, key milestones must be met throughout the relationship to ensure a Closed Won status at the end," Shankman wrote in his LinkedIn caption, followed by a detailed breakdown of how his proposal taught him about B2B sales, utilizing industry jargon like prospecting, discovery, demo, pricing, negotiations, handling objections, and closing.

Check the viral post:

The post quickly went viral, prompting a flood of memes, jokes, and sarcastic comments across social media platforms and within the comments section of Shankman's original post.

One LinkedIn user sarcastically remarked, "You're lucky that you're the owner. If you were on my team I would fire you for the following reasons," before humorously listing three faux grievances.

Another commenter quipped, "I am sure your soon-to-be wife is super pleased that you treated her like a sales prospect. Good luck," highlighting the absurdity of equating a romantic relationship with a business transaction.

"I'm gonna need to see the onboarding and expansion plans, next," joked a woman on LinkedIn, poking fun at Shankman's attempt to apply business strategies to his personal life.

More reactions on X:

Linkedin cannot be real pic.twitter.com/tT2GlqlzOf — Avi (@avighnash)

If you got engaged on the weekend and managed to turn that into a LinkedIn post about B2B sales within 48 hours, you need to take a long, hard look at yourself and ask if you're really happy with the person you've become.



LinkedIn is by far the worst, most cringe-inducing,… pic.twitter.com/L30UzKt2UY — Shayan (@ImSh4yy)

At the gym yesterday a girl in yoga pants asked how many sets I had left on the lat pulldown and I went non-verbal.



Here's what it taught me about B2B enterprise sales 🧵👇 — atlas (@creatine_cycle)

Shankman's attempt to draw parallels between his proposal and B2B sales inadvertently sparked a wave of amusement and satire online, serving as a reminder that not all life experiences can be neatly fit into business frameworks.

