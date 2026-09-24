CNN, MS NOW, and Politico Return to the White House, Days After Trump’s September 19 Ban on Their Entry

Washington, D.C.: Journalists from CNN, MS NOW and Politico are set to regain access to the White House after a federal judge ruled that President Donald Trump’s ban on the three outlets was likely unconstitutional.

The order comes just days after Trump announced on September 19 that the networks and the news organization would be barred from the White House. In a ruling issued earlier today, the judge directed the administration to restore the reporters’ credentials and physical access, finding that the exclusion raised serious First Amendment concerns.