Coldest City In The World: Temp Plunges To -56°C In Yakutia | Know How People Survive Here

Yakutia: Russia's Yakutia, the coldest city in the world right now, is freezing at -56°C as Siberia reels under severe winter conditions. According to reports, weather forecasters have warned that the temperature can plunge to as low as -60°C in the coming days.

A video shared by a woman showed snow frozen on her eyelids amidst blizzard. Schools are closed in the city as residents have been urged to stay indoors as hard winds and blizzards have made outdoor activities dangerous.

The Russian city is home to more than 3.55 lakh residents who routinely endure some of the harshest cold on Earth. Yakutia recorded its coldest weather in two decades at -62.7°C in January 2023, while its all-time low of -64.4°C was logged in February 1891.

The extreme cold is accompanied by a phenomenon known as “ice fog,” which forms when moisture in the air freezes instantly, drastically reducing visibility to just a few metres. During peak winter, Yakutia receives less than four hours of sunlight a day. Authorities and universities routinely warn residents and students against staying outdoors for more than 10 to 20 minutes when temperatures fall below -40°C.

How Do People Survive In Yakutia?

Life in the city requires extensive adaptation. Residents wear multiple layers of specialised thermal clothing, insulated boots and traditional fur-lined gloves to protect themselves from the biting cold. Vehicles are often kept running in heated garages to prevent engine oil and batteries from freezing, and many rely on public transport during winter as cars can become unusable if switched off in open conditions.

Homes in Yakutia are designed to withstand the extreme climate. Buildings are constructed on stilts to avoid direct contact with the frozen ground, while apartment complexes are equipped with round-the-clock central heating and multiple insulated doors to retain warmth.