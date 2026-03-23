Updated 23 March 2026 at 12:04 IST
Poor Visibility, Cloud Cover, Runway Lapse… What Actually Triggered The LaGuardia Collision?
An Air Canada Express CRJ-900 operated by Jazz Aviation struck an airport rescue vehicle while landing at LaGuardia Airport, forcing the FAA to halt all flights and triggering emergency response teams. The collision damaged the aircraft’s nose and raised serious concerns about runway safety at one of New York’s busiest hubs. Investigations are underway to determine how the vehicle crossed the runway during landing operations.
- World News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: LaGuardia Airport in New York became the scene of a rare and serious runway incident late on Sunday night. An Air Canada Express CRJ-900, operated by Jazz Aviation, arriving from Montreal as flight AC8646, collided with an Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) vehicle while rolling down Runway 4 after landing.
How the Incident Unfolded
According to flight tracking data from Flightradar24, the aircraft touched down normally and began decelerating along the runway. At the same time, ATC audio captured by LiveATC.net revealed that the ARFF truck had been cleared to cross Runway 4 at taxiway D. The tower controller can be heard urgently instructing “Truck 1” to stop multiple times, but the vehicle continued across the runway. Within seconds, the aircraft struck the truck at a ground speed of roughly 24 miles per hour (39 km/h).
Immediate Aftermath
The collision caused visible damage to the nose of the aircraft, as shown in unverified footage circulating on social media. Emergency response teams rushed to the scene, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued an immediate ground stop at LaGuardia. Initially set until 0530 GMT, the halt was later extended, with advisories suggesting the airport could remain closed until 1800 GMT. The shutdown disrupted operations at one of New York’s busiest airports.
Aircraft and Crew
The aircraft involved was a CRJ-900LR registered C-GNJZ, delivered new to Jazz Aviation in 2005. While details on injuries have not yet been confirmed, reports suggest that several people have sustained injuries and there are reports of fatalities.
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Authorities are assessing the extent of the damage and investigating how a rescue vehicle ended up crossing an active runway during landing operations.
The FAA, Air Canada, and New York Fire Department have yet to issue detailed statements, but investigators will be looking closely at communication protocols and procedural lapses.
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The Bigger Picture
LaGuardia is a vital hub for domestic flights, and any prolonged closure has cascading effects across the US air travel system. For passengers, the incident meant delays and diversions and for aviation authorities, it is a stark reminder of how quickly routine operations can turn into emergencies.
Published By : Priya Pathak
Published On: 23 March 2026 at 11:46 IST