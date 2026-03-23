Poor Visibility, Cloud Cover, Runway Lapse… What Actually Triggered The LaGuardia Collision?

New Delhi: LaGuardia Airport in New York became the scene of a rare and serious runway incident late on Sunday night. An Air Canada Express CRJ-900, operated by Jazz Aviation, arriving from Montreal as flight AC8646, collided with an Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) vehicle while rolling down Runway 4 after landing.

How the Incident Unfolded

According to flight tracking data from Flightradar24, the aircraft touched down normally and began decelerating along the runway. At the same time, ATC audio captured by LiveATC.net revealed that the ARFF truck had been cleared to cross Runway 4 at taxiway D. The tower controller can be heard urgently instructing “Truck 1” to stop multiple times, but the vehicle continued across the runway. Within seconds, the aircraft struck the truck at a ground speed of roughly 24 miles per hour (39 km/h).

Immediate Aftermath

The collision caused visible damage to the nose of the aircraft, as shown in unverified footage circulating on social media. Emergency response teams rushed to the scene, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued an immediate ground stop at LaGuardia. Initially set until 0530 GMT, the halt was later extended, with advisories suggesting the airport could remain closed until 1800 GMT. The shutdown disrupted operations at one of New York’s busiest airports.

Aircraft and Crew

The aircraft involved was a CRJ-900LR registered C-GNJZ, delivered new to Jazz Aviation in 2005. While details on injuries have not yet been confirmed, reports suggest that several people have sustained injuries and there are reports of fatalities.

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Authorities are assessing the extent of the damage and investigating how a rescue vehicle ended up crossing an active runway during landing operations.

The FAA, Air Canada, and New York Fire Department have yet to issue detailed statements, but investigators will be looking closely at communication protocols and procedural lapses.

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