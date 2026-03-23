Colombia Aircraft With Over 100 Passenger On Board Crashes in Puerto Leguzamo

Colombia: A Colombian military plane with 110 soldiers onboard has crashed soon after its takeoff from Puerto Leguizamo on Monday. The Lockheed Martin C-130 Hercules aircraft crashed soon after departing from a remote location within the Amazon near the Peruvian border.

Defence Minister Pedro Sanchez said that the plane was transporting troops from the armed forces when the crash took place.

As per reports, 110 soldiers were on board the aircraft, which crashed just three kilometres away from an urban centre. Sanchez said that "the exact number of victims and the causes of the crash have not yet been determined."

Earlier in February, another Hercules C-130 from the Bolivian Air Force crashed in the city of Alto. More than 20 people died in the crash and 30 were injured. Incidentally, banknotes from the plane's cargo section scattered around the city, leading to clashes between the residents and security forces.

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Further details are awaited.