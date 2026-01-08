Colombians Worry About Escalating Tensions As Government Militarises Border With Venezuela

Colombians are increasingly concerned about escalating tensions as the government has militarized its border with Venezuela.

In the border city of Cucuta, residents are anxious and hesitant to leave their homes following the government's decision to deploy 30,000 soldiers, in response to the January-3 U.S. strikes on Venezuela that led to the forcible seizure of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

Since then, there has been an increase in the number of immigrants departing from Venezuela amid the prevailing uncertainty in the region.

"I am a Colombian, but I live in San Cristobal (Venezuela). I'm taken aback by what has happened there, [for] what everyone already knows from the news. The situation is worrying -- whatever unfolds is worrying. I pray a lot, asking my God to take control of everything and hoping strongly that there won't be many deaths, because it's serious. Right now, honestly, people are afraid to go out. We are waiting to see what is going to happen in our neighboring country, Venezuela. So people take shelter and stock up on food, because we don't know when things will change or what lies ahead. Even if one thinks they know what might happen, people still prefer to stay sheltered in their homes," said Ana Maria Gomez, a Colombian citizen.

"I'm in shock, honestly. We can't believe it, but may it all be God's will and may Venezuela change for the better. I haven't lost hope that my country will return to the wonderful place it once was, when everyone immigrated to our country. I know it will be possible -- Venezuela will shine again like before," said Patricia López, a Venezuelan migrant.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro warned of a possible "massive influx" of refugees fleeing the violence, prompting soldiers backed by armored vehicles to reinforce the border crossing at Cucuta.