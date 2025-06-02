Colorado ‘Targeted Terror Attack’: Half-Naked Suspect Screaming ‘Free Palestine’ Is Egyptian National With Expired Visa, Used Homemade Flamethrower on Jewish Protesters

A peaceful walk to remember Israeli hostages turned into chaos and flames on Sunday afternoon as a shirtless man hurled firebombs at Jewish demonstrators at Pearl Street Mall inColorado, United States. The suspect, now identified as Mohamed Sabry Soliman, reportedly a 45-year-old Egyptian national, and now under FBI investigation for what is being treated as a ‘targeted terror attack’.

Eyewitnesses and local reports confirmed that Soliman launched Molotov cocktails and a makeshift flamethrower while screaming ‘Free Palestine!’ and ‘End Zionists!’ into the crowd. Six people were injured in the attack, several with burns.

FBI Director Kash Patel stated on social media, “We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado. Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene and we will share updates as more information becomes available.”

Who Is Mohamed Soliman?

Soliman, according to reports, entered the United States on a B1/B2 visa at Los Angeles International Airport on August 27, 2022. His stay legally expired on February 26, 2023, but he remained in the country. Records indicate he applied for immigration benefits in late 2022 and received work permit valid through March 2025.

Scene of Terror

The videos from the horrifying scene shows Soliman shirtless, holding spray bottles and shouting at demonstrators. He can be heard screaming, ‘They are killers!’ as volunteers in red shirts desperately tried to treat the injured.

The suspect himself too sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital before being taken into custody.

“Too early to speculate on motive”

Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn urged caution on motive, stating, “It’s too early to speculate,” but later confirmed the FBI’s involvement.