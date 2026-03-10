'Come Home': Iran Calls Australia 'Hypocrite' For Granting Asylum To Iranian Footballers Amid National Anthem Controversy

Tehran: Australia has granted asylum to five players from Iran's women's football team after they remained silent as their country's national anthem played during AFC Women's Asian Cup on the Gold Coast. Their silence was perceived as a sign of defiance and they were reportedly being branded as "traitors" in Iran. The Middle Eastern country has now issued a statement, saying that it will welcome the players with "open arms".

Iran Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei accused Australia of being a hypocrite for “saving” the footballers after the brutal attack on an Iranian school, allegedly by an American Tomahawak missile, in the city of Minab. As many as 165 girl students were killed in the attack on an elementary school on February 28 amid the ongoing war between US-Israel and Iran.

It is reported that Australia gave asylum to Iranian footballers after US President Donald Trump's request.

Esmaeil Baqaei said, "They slaughtered more than 165 innocent Iranian schoolgirls in a double-tap Tomahawk attack in the city of Minab, and now they want to take our athletes hostage in the name of “saving” them? The audacity and hypocrisy are staggering."

He further wrote a message for the women's football team, saying, “Don't worry-Iran awaits you with open arms. Come home.” This comes amid fears that the female footballers could face punishment upon return to Iran for not singing the national anthem.



Earlier, Australia Home Minister Tony Burke met the female players and said that they are welcome to stay in Australia, “to be safe and have a home” there.

“These women are tremendously popular in Australia, but we realise they are in a terribly difficult situation with the decisions that they’re making," Burke said, adding, "The opportunity will continue to be there for them to talk to Australian officials if they wish to."