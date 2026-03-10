'Aggressors Must Be Punched In The Mouth': Iran Rejects Ceasefire Calls As War Enters Day 11

Tehran: Iran has rejected requests for ceasefire from countries including Russia, China and France. Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs of Iran, said that Iran holds the upper hand in the ongoing war in the Middle East. This comes as the war between US-Israel and Iran entered its eleventh day on Tuesday.

‘Final Decision Lies With Iran’

Kazem Gharibabadi has stated that Iran will only stop that war when it is confident that the acts of “aggression” committed by the United States of America and its allies will not be repeated.

He said, "The decision to stop the war ultimately rests with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Whenever the Islamic Republic decides, even if the other side stops, the final decision lies with Iran, because they were the ones who committed the aggression. We should only stop when we can feel confident, or have guarantees, that these acts of aggression will not be repeated, and that they accept responsibility for their actions."

He added, "It is not the case that today they simply call for a halt or a ceasefire and we immediately say, ‘Very well, it’s finished.’ At the moment, we hold the upper hand. Look, every effort they made has failed. Even now they have not achieved their objectives. The Islamic Republic of Iran has inflicted heavy and painful losses on the Zionist regime, the United States and their allies. Just look at the state of the global economy and energy markets — it has been very painful for them. So we have delivered severe blows in this regard.

“Therefore, we hold the upper hand, and for that reason the Islamic Republic of Iran will determine the end of the war,” Gharibabadi said firmly.

‘Aggressors Must Be Punched In Mouth’

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also stressed that Iran is “certainly not seeking a ceasefire”

“We believe the aggressor should be punched in the mouth so that it learns a lesson and never again even thinks about attacking our beloved Iran. The Zionist regime sees its disgraceful survival in continuing the cycle of ‘war – negotiation – ceasefire, and then war again’ in order to consolidate its dominance. We will break this cycle,” Ghalibaf said.

The United States of America and Israel launched joint airstrikes on Iran on February 28 in a massive military operation, codenamed ‘Operation Epic Fury’ by the US and ‘Operation Roaring Lion’ by Israel. Iran retaliated and launched attacks on US military bases located in different countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. Iran codenamed its retaliation 'Operation True Promise IV'.