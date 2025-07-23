Committed a Crime? Your US Visa Could Be Gone Instantly, US Embassy in India Warns Foreign Nationals

The United States Embassy in India has issued a firm warning to foreign nationals holding American visas, emphasizing that arrests for crimes such as assault, domestic violence, or other serious offenses could lead to immediate visa cancellation and jeopardize any chance of future entry into the US.

In an official statement posted on X, American authorities reminded visa holders that a US visa is a privilege, not a right. The embassy made it clear that engaging in criminal activity whether on US soil or abroad can result in severe immigration penalties, including deportation, visa revocation, and permanent ineligibility for future visas.

"If you are arrested for assault, domestic violence, or other crimes while in the United States, your US visa may be revoked, and you may be ineligible for future US visas," the US Embassy warned.

The timing of the announcement coincides with former President Donald Trump’s renewed immigration crackdown, which includes strict enforcement against foreign nationals involved in any form of criminal behavior.

According to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, over 142,000 individuals were deported from the US between January 20 and April 29—a staggering number that reflects intensified enforcement of immigration and criminal laws.

Under US law, crimes such as theft, shoplifting, robbery, embezzlement, and burglary are classified as serious offenses. Penalties vary under federal and state laws based on the crime and the value of property involved.

Moreover, many states empower store owners to detain shoplifters and pursue civil claims. Even "minor" criminal acts can result in long-term immigration consequences.