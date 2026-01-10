Competition Between Superpowers To Acquire Greenland? Why is the Arctic Island So Valuable To US, Russia, China? | Image: AP

Nuuk: Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory under the jurisdiction of Denmark, has become the centre of intense geopolitical competition. Why is the region important and why can superpowers engage in a tussle over it in the coming future?

U.S President Donald Trump is fixated on annexing Greenland. He stated that takeover of Greenland is crucial for the security of the United States. Is this the real reason for the demand for Greenland? Here are the reasons why Greenland is attracting superpowers:

1. Natural Resources

Greenland is rich in natural resources, including rare minerals, oil and gas. The territory is home to minerals that are likely to be critical in the future. It has large deposits of rare-earth elements, graphite, lithium, uranium and other metals that are essential for electric vehicles, wind turbines, batteries, semiconductors, AI chips, missiles, satellites and clean-energy grids. With China currently controlling most of the rare-earth supply chain around the globe, American, European and other economies are likely to benefit if Greenland becomes their future mineral hub, far from the control of China.

2. Geopolitical Position

The location of Greenland makes it a place of geopolitical and strategic importance. Notably, the shortest route for Russian missiles towards the United States of America is through the North Pole and Greenland. The arctic island is vital for military and missile surveillance between Europe and Russia.

The US operates the Pituffik (Thule) Space Base on the northwest coast of Greenland.

3. Climate Crisis

The melting of ice in Greenland amid rising global warming is not only increasing the temperature of the area, but also exposing new land and mineral zones, which is adding to the economic and strategic value of the area.

4. Key To Many Routes

Climate change is opening new Arctic sea lanes that can shorten shipping routes between Asia, Europe and North America. These polar routes could bypass traditional chokepoints like the Suez Canal and Panama Canal, cutting travel time and fuel costs. Greenland lies beside these emerging Arctic corridors. The Northern Sea Route (NSR) is becoming easier to navigate due to the melting of ice.

Any country with control over Greenland gains control over future key routes.

USA's Interest In Greenland Is Not New

American interest in Greenland is not new. In 1946, President Harry Truman offered Denmark $100 million in gold for the island, citing its strategic importance during the emerging Cold War. Denmark refused, but the United States established Thule Air Base in northwest Greenland in 1951, which remains operational today as part of America's early warning system for ballistic missiles and space surveillance.

In 2019, President Donald Trump expressed interest in purchasing the autonomous territory. He reiterated his desire in 2025 and 2026 as well. Recently, Trump said, “We are going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not.”

Russian & Chinese Interest

Trump has stated that if America does not annex Greenland, Russia or China will take over the island. He mentioned that Chinese and Russian ships are "all over the place" in the Arctic region.