'Completely Unacceptable': India Reacts to Death of Its National in Attack on Saudi Airport, Hopes for 'Peace & Normalcy'

New Delhi: India on Thursday strongly condemned attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia that killed one Indian national and injured three others.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement expressing solidarity with the Kingdom and calling for an immediate end to such attacks. The attacks targeted King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province on October 21.

According to the MEA, one Indian national died and two others were injured in the Dammam airport attack. A third Indian national was injured in the strike on the Shaybah oil field. The statement noted that the attacks “have unfortunately resulted in civilian deaths and injuries.”

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia separately confirmed that Saudi authorities informed it one Indian was among two people killed in the Dammam airport attack, with two Indian nationals injured there. Embassy officials said they were ascertaining further details and contacting the affected families.

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“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the deceased and we wish speedy recovery of the injured,” the embassy said.

The MEA conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. It stated that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh is in contact with Saudi authorities and will provide all possible assistance.

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