Confident of Parliamentary Majority, Eisenkot Outlines Four-Point Plan to Form National Emergency Government

Tel Aviv: Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot has expressed optimism about receiving the presidential mandate to form a new national emergency government following post-election consultations and detailed a structured plan to form a national emergency government to replace outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Expressing confidence that he will receive the official mandate to form the next government from the State President next week, Eisenkot emphasised that an overwhelming majority of lawmakers favour an immediate transition of power to stabilise Israel during its current crisis.

In a post on X, he shared that consultations at the President’s Residence revealed a decisive preference among lawmakers to replace the current government.

"The consultations at the President's Residence revealed a clear picture that leaves no room for ambiguity: An absolute majority of Knesset members support change and my tenure as Prime Minister," he stated. "In contrast, only 46 Knesset members support the continuation of Benjamin Netanyahu's tenure. In practice, 74 Knesset members have not expressed their confidence in the continuation of Netanyahu's tenure."

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Notably, following post-election consultations with President Isaac Herzog, Eisenkot secured a total of 67 endorsements in the 120-seat Knesset—comfortably surpassing the 61-seat majority required—while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing endorsement tally shrank to just 46 seats after traditional ally United Torah Judaism (UTJ) opted to abstain, according to The Times of Israel.

Expressing confidence about the upcoming week, he added, "I am full of hope that at the beginning of next week I will receive the mandate to form a government."

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The speech painted a grave picture of Israel's internal stability and international standing, warning that the country is navigating severe internal and external crises while war fronts remain open.

"Israel is in a true, tangible, and dangerous state of emergency. The current government threatens, at the most fundamental level, the very existence of Israeli democracy—no less than that," he warned. "All this while the fronts of war remain open and subject also to political and personal whims. Israel is already today, in the midst of a dangerous political tsunami."

He criticised Netanyahu’s continued tenure in a transition capacity, calling it unsustainable for security and governance.

"A situation in which a caretaker prime minister in the minority, who has lost the people's trust in such an extreme way, continues to operate the security system and law enforcement authorities, is a dangerous situation that must not continue even for a single day," Eisenkot wrote.

To resolve the crisis, he outlined a proposal to establish a broad national emergency government centred around four core Zionist parties of change and repair, while opening the door to any faction or individual Knesset member willing to sign onto four foundational principles.

"1. Recognition of the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state. 2. Acceptance of the values of the Declaration of Independence. 3. Mandatory service for all—military, national, and civilian, to strengthen the IDF and expand its ranks. 4. Recognition of Hamas as a terrorist organization and commitment to dismantling its military-political power," he noted.

"It is my intention to turn to all the factions in the House and invite their members to join as partners, if they are willing to sign on to these principles, under my leadership. Now, or later," he added.

Reflecting on the ongoing political efforts, he noted that negotiation teams have engaged in dozens of hours of negotiations to realise the voters' will without relying on public briefings or political spin.

"We have achieved significant progress and even breakthroughs—in quiet and modesty, as much remains hidden as revealed. That is how we operate. Not through media briefings and spin," he remarked, reassuring voters that he would provide direct updates when milestones are achieved.

Closing with a message of national unity, he issued a warning to any political figures who might attempt to block the formation of a broad emergency coalition.

"Citizens of Israel, my partners and friends; those who voted for me, and those who did not—Israel is in a time of emergency. We must stabilise the ship, and return Israel to a safe harbour," he declared. "Whoever tries to obstruct and torpedo the formation of the government for personal and non-substantive reasons—will be remembered in history as one who did not rise to the magnitude of the moment and did not act to save Israel in its time of emergency. This will not be forgiven."

He pledged to approach the task with reverent trepidation to deliver stable, unifying, and responsible leadership for the country.

"Israel needs stable, unifying, and responsible leadership that has received clear support from the people and Knesset members. That is exactly what I intend to do. I commit," Eisenkot assured.

The 67-seat backing for Eisenkot came together after the Arab-led Joint List announced its unanimous decision to recommend him, joining earlier endorsements from the opposition and the Arab Ra'am party.

Gadi Eisenkot’s endorsements (67 seats) comprise of Jewish-led opposition bloc, 48 seats (Yashar, Together, The Democrats, Yisrael Beiteinu); Ra'am party: 8 seats and Joint List: 11 seats.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s endorsements (46 seats), down from his right-wing bloc's total election tally of 53 seats after UTJ withheld its endorsement with abstentions (7 seats).

The decision by the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party to refrain from endorsing any candidate marks a major fracture in its long-standing alliance with Netanyahu.

Prompted by spiritual directives given to both its Degel HaTorah and Agudat Yisrael factions, UTJ’s leadership opted to withhold support due to growing frustration over Netanyahu’s failure to pass long-promised legislation enshrining military service exemptions for yeshiva students. UTJ representatives explicitly informed President Herzog that their backing for any future administration remains strictly contingent on securing those exemptions.

While reaching 67 recommendations grants Eisenkot a strong mathematical advantage, securing the mandate to form a government does not automatically guarantee an operational cabinet.

The Joint List emphasised that its decision was driven by a strong "public demand to prevent Netanyahu and his government from returning to power". The Joint List made clear it has deep-seated policy disagreements with parts of the Jewish opposition's platform and will not formally join Eisenkot's governing coalition, though it may offer support from the outside.