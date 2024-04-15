Advertisement

Kinshasa: At least 15 people were killed and nearly 60 people are missing amid a landslide in southwest Congo caused by heavy rains, local officials said.

Furthermore, seven people were found alive after the landslide Saturday near the port near the town of Idiofa.

Dhedhe Mupasa, a local deputy elected official told Saturday, “There's a hill above the port, and the rain caused the earth on the hill to collapse."

Interim provincial Gov. Félicien Kiway told media that a team was dispatched to help search for survivors and seven people were found alive and were hospitalised.

60 people are feared to be missing, he added.

The local official said it was difficult to determine the exact number of people missing as the area was used as a marketplace every Saturday. The official described the area as a port where fishermen came to sell fish and buy soap.

(Inputs from AP)