Congress Delegation Meets Irani Representatives in New Delhi, Condoles Khamenei's Death

A delegation of senior Congress leaders, including Salman Khurshid and Pawan Khera, met the representatives of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, on Friday. The meeting took place in the Iran Culture House in New Delhi.

Reports state that, in the meeting, the delegation expressed deep sorrow over the killing of Khamenei in the US and Israel’s joint strike.

The move has stirred major political controversy as the Government of India has chosen not to make a direct statement about the violent developments in the ongoing West Asia conflict and has reiterated its long-standing stance that the crisis be resolved with dialogue and diplomacy.

However, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited the Iranian embassy on Thursday to sign a book of condolence in memory of Iran's late former Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

Advertisement

West Asia conflict rages on

On the other front, the violence and unrest in West Asia have shown no signs of tapering off. While both the US and Israel have continued to bombard Iran, the retaliatory attacks by Iran targeting US bases in Gulf countries have also remained consistent, with mobile missile alerts being sounded off in Dubai on Friday.

Advertisement