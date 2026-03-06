Updated 6 March 2026 at 17:32 IST
First Video Of 50 Israeli Missiles Raining On Khamenei's Secret Underground Lair | WATCH
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has released a satellite video showing Israeli missiles raining on the underground military bunker of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
First Video Of 50 Israeli Missiles Raining On Khamenei's Secret Underground Lair | WATCH | Image: IDF
Tehran: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has released a satellite video showing Israeli missiles raining on the underground military bunker of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The IDF stated that 50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets dismantled Khamenei’s underground military bunker, which was built beneath his compound in Tehran. It is said that the Iranian Supremo was present inside this secret bunker when he was killed on Saturday.
WATCH
