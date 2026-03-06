Republic World
Updated 6 March 2026 at 17:32 IST

First Video Of 50 Israeli Missiles Raining On Khamenei's Secret Underground Lair | WATCH

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has released a satellite video showing Israeli missiles raining on the underground military bunker of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has released a satellite video showing Israeli missiles raining on the underground military bunker of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The IDF stated that 50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets dismantled Khamenei’s underground military bunker, which was built beneath his compound in Tehran. It is said that the Iranian Supremo was present inside this secret bunker when he was killed on Saturday.

