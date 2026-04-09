Conscription Returns After Vietnam War: US To Auto-Register Eligible Young Men In Military Draft Database By End Of 2026

New Delhi: Amid the conflict in the Middle East, for the first time in decades the US has moved to automatically register eligible men, in an effort to overhaul its military draft system. This is the first time such has step has been taken since the Vietnam war in the 1960s, when the US last enforced such a step.

According to a New York Post report, under the Selective Service System (SSS), automatic registration would begin by December 2026. The Congress has approved this new system in the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act. Under this new legislation, federal data would be integrated so that eligible men are automatically integrated into the draft database.

The Earlier Legislation

As per the present legislation, men aged between 18 to 25 need to register with the Selective Service in a month after turning 18. If anyone fails to do so, it would be treated as felony, and is punishable by a fine of up to $250,000, imprisonment up to five years, and loss of access to government benefits and jobs. Non-registrants may also be denied federal student loans, government employment at the federal, state and local levels.

Under the existing federal law, the agency also accepts late registrations up to age 26.

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Why This Change Is Being Brought About

It has been found that despite stringent penalties, registration rates have been slipping nationwide. In 2024, the SSS had reported to the Congress that the share of eligible men who registered has dropped from 84% in 2023 to 81% in 2024.

Several US states have already linked draft registration to driver’s licence applications. However, under the new system, the registration would be automatic nationwide. This might be seen as an effort to modernise the system, something that has not changed since the Vietnam War.

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