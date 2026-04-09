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Israel Claims to Have Eliminated Hezbollah Chief's Personal Secretary Ali Yusuf Harshi

The official X account of Israeli Defence Forces recently announced that they have eliminated Ali Yusuf Harshi, the personal secretary of Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qaseem.

Avipsha Sengupta
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The official X account of Israeli Defence Forces recently announced that they have eliminated Ali Yusuf Harshi, the personal secretary of Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qaseem. The development comes as Israel continues to strike Lebanon despite the ceasfire.

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Avipsha Sengupta
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