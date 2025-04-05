Conservatives Lose Ground in Canada as Trump Fuels Liberal Comeback

With just over three weeks to go until Canadians head to the polls, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s once-promising campaign is facing growing doubts — even from his own allies — as internal strains and international pressures take a toll.

Despite continuing to draw crowds at campaign events, the Conservatives are slipping in national polls and struggling to mobilize volunteers in key ridings. In some cases, candidates are turning to personal networks for help.

“We really need you,” urged Lionel Loganathan, a Conservative candidate in a suburb north of Toronto, as per a report from Politico. “Find your nephews, find your nieces, find your kids, send them to help us.”

Even top party figures are acknowledging the campaign’s uncertain direction. “This election is going to be won on the ground, and it’s going to be close in a lot of places,” said Melissa Lantsman, a Poilievre confidant and incumbent MP, during a recent event.

Trump Resets the Race

The sudden shift in campaign momentum comes largely in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent policy moves — particularly harsh tariffs on Canadian goods and threats of annexation — which have radically altered the tone of the race. Trump’s actions have not only rattled Canadian markets but also shaken voter confidence in Poilievre’s “Canada First” message, which now appears too closely aligned with Trump’s own America First doctrine.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mark Carney has capitalized on the moment, presenting himself as the more nationalistic leader. The contrast appears to have boosted Liberal support and drawn attention away from Conservative messaging on cost-of-living and immigration.

As one party insider reportedly put it, what once looked like a smooth path to victory has now become an uphill battle.

Conservatives Struggle to Regain Narrative

Poilievre has come under fire within his own party for reacting too slowly to Trump’s aggressive stance. His delayed pivot — aimed at separating his platform from Trump’s — has yet to produce results and may have contributed to further confusion among voters.

Still, the Conservative leader has remained defiant. “The struggles that Canadians are facing at home, the fear and the hurt that I hear everywhere across this land, those are real too, and I will not stop talking about these problems, which predate Donald Trump and which will outlast Donald Trump,” Poilievre told a gathering of business leaders on Wednesday.