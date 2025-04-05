‘Hands Off’ Protests Set to Rock US in Largest Mobilization Since Trump’s Return

More than 500,000 people are expected to take to the streets across the United States on Saturday in what organizers are calling one of the largest protest days in recent American history. The protests — organized by a coalition of left-leaning groups including MoveOn, Indivisible, and dozens of labor and environmental organizations — are aimed at pushing back against what they describe as President Donald Trump’s “authoritarian overreach and billionaire-backed agenda.”

Over 1,000 demonstrations are planned nationwide, including major rallies at state capitols and in cities across Florida, California, and New York. The largest gathering is expected to take place on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., where several Democratic members of Congress will address the crowd.

‘Hands Off’ Protest Calls Out Trump, Musk, and Billionaires

The event, branded as the “Hands Off” day of action, is being promoted as a national mobilization to stop what organizers call “the most brazen power grab in modern history.”

According to the protest’s official website:

“Trump, Musk, and their billionaire cronies are orchestrating an all-out assault on our government, our economy, and our basic rights – enabled by Congress every step of the way.

They want to strip America for parts – shuttering social security offices, firing essential workers, eliminating consumer protections, and gutting Medicaid – all to bankroll their billionaire tax scam. They’re handing over our tax dollars, our public services, and our democracy to the ultra-rich. If we don’t fight now, there won’t be anything left to save.”

Ezra Levin, co-founder of Indivisible, said on an organizing call earlier this week:

“This is shaping up to be the biggest single-day protest in the last several years of American history.”

Protests Follow Trump’s Tariff Move and Market Crash

The nationwide protests come just days after Trump announced sweeping tariffs, sending markets into a steep decline. Despite the turmoil, Trump doubled down, stating on Friday:

“My policies will never change.”

The fallout from the tariffs, coupled with concerns about economic inequality and cuts to public services, has energized progressive activists who say Trump and his allies are threatening the foundations of American democracy.

According to a new Reuters poll, Trump’s approval rating has dropped to 43% — the lowest point since he returned to office.