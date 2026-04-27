'Considering US' Request For Negotiations': Iran's Cold Shoulder To Trump After Washington Cancels Islamabad Talks 2.0

Moscow: Days after the highly anticipated Islamabad talks between Tehran and Washington seemed to have hit a stalemate, Iran foreign minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday indicated that his country was “considering” US' “request” for negotiations, also affirming that the Trump administration which had waged the long-drawn-out war in the Middle Eastern country had failed to achieve any of its objectives during the conflict.

“It is clear that Iran has stood up against the world's greatest superpower, and they have not achieved even one of their goals. This is why they have requested negotiations, and we are currently considering it,” Araghchi reportedly told the Russia media, as per his Telegram channel.

Araghchi's strong assertion came after Donald Trump unilaterally cancelled his envoys' planned visit to Islamabad, while keeping a window open saying that Tehran could reach out to Washington by phone, if they wished to negotiate, also mentioning that Washington, currently, holds “all the card”.

Earlier on Monday, Araghchi went on to blame Washington for the failure of peace talks during his visit to Russia. Incidently, Russian President Vladimir Putin promised him his full-support in the peace talks.

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‘Everything That Serves Your Interest’

The Iraninan leadeship received a big pat on the back in Moscow where Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to mediate to try to help restore peace in the Middle East. It also offered to store Iran's enriched uranium to defuse tensions in the region, an offer the ⁠United States ‌has not taken up.

“For our part, we will do everything that serves ‌your interests and the interests of all the peoples of ⁠the region to ensure that peace is achieved as quickly as possible,” ‌Putin told Araghchi, as per Russian state ‌media.

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"Last week I received a message from ‌Iran’s Supreme Leader. I would like to ‌ask you to convey my most sincere thanks for this and to confirm that Russia, like Iran, intends to ⁠continue our strategic ⁠relationship," Putin added.

Tehran Offers Fresh Deal

In the meantime, reports have indicated that Iran has proposed a new peace deal to the US which proposes to reach an agreement on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ending the war. However, the deal offered to put negotiations on the nuclear program in the Middle Eastern country on the backseat.

The deal, sent to the US by Iran, possibly through Pakistan, proposes to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Its closure of the vital energy corridor has led to a global oil crisis, an Axios report mentioned, citing a US official and two other sources.

The deal also proposed that the ceasefire would be extended for a longer period, or Tehran and Washington can agree to permanently cease hostilities between themselves.

A sticking point in the deal mentioned that nuclear negotiations would begin at a later stage. These talks would commence only after the Strait is reopened and the US naval blockade at the Persian Gulf is lifted.

The White House has received the proposal from Tehran. However, the Trump administration has not given any response after going through these clauses.

Speaking to Axios, White House spokesperson Olivia Wales said that the US does not intend to negotiate such "sensitive diplomatic" issues through media channels. "As the president has said, the United States holds the cards and will only make a deal that puts the American people first, never allowing Iran to have a nuclear weapon," he added.

Trump To Meet Top Officials To Discuss Iran Situation

Meanwhile, in Washington, US President Donald Trump has drawn up plans to meet with top national security officials to discuss the ongoing stalemate in discussions with Iran, reports indicated, citing sources familiar with the matter.

It is expected that officials might discuss Trump’s options for moving ahead with the peace deal, including whether or not to resume the US bombing campaign that’s on hold after the president extended the ceasefire last week, if talks fail.

Not Making 18-Hour Flight

Earlier, in a significant blow to the delegation-level peace talks in Islamabad, Donald Trump unilaterally cancelled the planned trip by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan.

"I've told my people a little while ago they were getting ready to leave, and I said, 'Nope, you're not making an 18 hour flight to go there. We have all the cards. They can call us anytime they want, but you're not going to be making any more 18 hour flights to sit around talking about nothing’," Trump was quoted as saying to Fox News.

Araghchi's Visits To Pakistan

The Iranian delegation, led by Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, had come over to Islamabad for the peace talks this weekend. Araghchi departed from the Pakistani capital on Saturday evening after a long day of high-level meetings. During these talks, Tehran offered an "official list of demands" directed at US to Pakistani leaders to come to a solution to the war in West Asia.

Pakistan's top civilian and military leadership met at the residence of the Pakistani Prime Minister for a meeting with the Iranian delegation that lasted approximately two hours.