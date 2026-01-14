Updated 14 January 2026 at 10:41 IST
Construction Crane Falls On Moving Train In Northeastern Thailand; At Least 12 Killed
Thailand Train Accident: A tragic accident in Thailand claimed the lives of at least 12 as a crane collapsed onto a moving train. Over 30 passengers are critically injured. Rescue operations are currently underway.
BREAKING: At least 12 people were killed after a construction crane fell onto a moving train in northeastern Thailand.
