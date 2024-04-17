Advertisement

In a devastating turn of events, one of Copenhagen's most historic landmarks, the old Stock Exchange building, became engulfed in flames on Tuesday, leading to the collapse of its iconic spire.

The 17th-century building, known as Boersen, once served as Denmark's financial hub and is situated adjacent to the Christiansborg Palace, where the Danish parliament convenes. Its picturesque spire, fashioned in the likeness of intertwined dragon tails, soared to a height of 56 meters (184 feet), adding to the city's skyline for centuries.

Advertisement

People rushed into the burning structure to rescue paintings

As flames ravaged the building, thick plumes of smoke billowed over downtown Copenhagen, prompting frantic efforts to salvage precious artworks housed within. Reports emerged of people rushing into the burning structure to rescue paintings, while authorities evacuated an annex of the parliament as a precautionary measure.

Advertisement

Fortunately, no lives have been lost

Emergency services, including police and firefighters, swiftly mobilized to the scene, although the building's scaffolding presented challenges to their efforts. Despite the intensity of the blaze, fortunately, no casualties were reported, and ambulances stood by as a precautionary measure.

Advertisement

Police took to social media to announce the closure of a major road in Copenhagen and warned the public of cordoned-off areas around the site. The cause of the fire remains unknown as authorities launch investigations into the incident.

The destruction of the old Stock Exchange building marks a significant loss for Copenhagen, robbing the city of not only a cherished historical site but also a symbol of its financial heritage. As the community grapples with the aftermath of the fire, attention turns towards rebuilding and preserving the cultural legacy embodied by this architectural treasure.