Cosmetic Surgery Costs 31-Year-Old Turkish Singer-Influencer's Life In Turkey

Ankara: A artificial cosmetic add on costed an influencer-singer her life after a botched up cosmetic surgery in Turkey.

The influencer was identified as 31-year-old Barbara Buhr Buldrini, who recently travelled to Istanbul for breast augmentation, liposuction and a nose job with her husband, Elger Sueia, a Mozambican singer.

According to the hospital's commercial agreement with the influencer, she was receiving the treatments free of cost in return for the promotion of the clinic. However, after a few hours of the procedure, she went into cardiac arrest and tragically died.

She was looking beautiful, but dead, I punched the wall, says Barbara's husband

Heartbroken husband of Barbara Buhr Buldrini, Elger Sueia said that he had got married to Barbara a month ago, and it was his wife’s dream to “improve her aesthetic standards”.

During the procedure, he was informed by the medical personnel that his wife’s heart had slowed down. He stated, “I lost control. I cried, shouted, and punched the walls. I saw her in the morgue. She is looking beautiful, but she was dead”.

He also alleged that Barbara was taken into the procedure earlier than scheduled, just days after an initial consultation, without any urgent medical indication.

Furthermore, he claimed that his wife was not appropriately prepared for the operation. The surgery required fasting, however, she was operated on after she had eaten.

Hospital's previous reports

As per the previous reports, the hospital had in the past faced multiple surgery-related deaths and had also changed its name. It reportedly issued a written statement outlining its version of events.

The hospital stated that the influencer had been referred to as a dental surgery patient. She had signed the legal and medical information of all the necessary consent forms. The surgery was conducted under standard operating conditions, but it resulted in an “unexpected complication” during the recovery phase, the hospital said.

Hospital comments on Barbara's death

The hospital said that a 31-year-old experienced ventricular fibrillation, a serious heart rhythm disturbance and suffered from cardiac arrest. The medical staff tried to revive her continuously for up to 90 minutes but failed in the procedure.

The hospital said, “Despite all efforts by our expert anesthesiology team, the patient could not be resuscitated”.