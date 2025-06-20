Netanyahu Slammed For Calling Son’s Wedding Delay A ‘Personal Cost of War’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is in some hot water yet again, for referring to the postponement of his son's wedding and the killing of 40,000 people in Britain due to Nazi bombing during World War II, as a "personal cost of war."

The statement came amid the postponement of his son, Avner's wedding for the second time amid the ongoing conflict with Iran. The wedding was earlier scheduled for November but was delayed after a Hezbollah drone struck one of the Prime Minister’s private residences while he wasn’t home. Previously, it was condemned for celebrating while Israeli hostages were held in Gaza.

When Was The Wedding Scheduled?

The wedding was rescheduled for June 16, Monday, but was postponed once again after Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran citing its fear of Iran attacking it if allowed to develop nuclear weapons. Hence, Israel struck Iran's military and nuclear facilities first, in an attempt to eliminate the nuclear threat, followed by a wave of strikes from Iran that have escalated the tension in the Middle East.

Attack And Wedding Postponement Are The Same?

Addressing the reporters in front of a hospital struck by Iran, Netanyahu said, "There are people who were killed, families who grieved loved ones, I really appreciate that."

Further, he added, "Each of us bears a personal cost, and my family has not been exempt." Adding Avner's wedding postponement for the second time to the "personal cost of war" he told the media that Avner's fiancé was disappointed by the decision and that his wife is a "hero" for enduring the disappointment.

Narcissist Behaviour?

His remarks instantly sparked backlash on social media with many sarcastically commenting on how tone-deaf and far away from reality the statement was.

Users are continuously grilling Netanyahu and his family following the ignorant comment made by the PM. People are fuming as to how one can compare people dying with a wedding postponement.