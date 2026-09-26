'Countries Far Away Being Penalised': EAM Jaishankar Calls for Peace at UNGA Amid West Asia War

New York, US: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urged restraint, de-escalation, and enhanced civilian protection during ongoing conflicts, pointing out that the repercussions of wars are experienced far outside the borders of directly engaged nations.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Jaishankar remarked that hostilities continue to destabilise global security and developmental progress, leaving countries distant from battle zones exposed to their fallout.

Emphasising the broader global reverberations of armed conflict, Jaishankar stated, "Countries far from conflicts are being penalized for no fault of theirs. Those most impacted often have the least say. This assembly must face up to the true state of affairs. This year, we are witnessing a conflict in the Gulf, one that is exacerbating an already difficult situation. We remain deeply concerned over continuing hostilities. The targeting of commercial shipping and seafarers, transiting international waterways, is simply unacceptable. India calls upon all parties to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, ensure protection of civilians, and uninterrupted flow of energy and commerce."

He stressed that the international community must confront persistent threats to international peace and stability, drawing attention to the ongoing conflict in the Gulf as a compounding factor on an already fragile global landscape. Jaishankar said that the two state solution to the Middle East crisis can bring durable peace.

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"India is prepared to do everything possible to ameliorate this situation, especially with regard to food and energy security. Tensions and violence also regrettably continue in West Asia or the Middle East. We strongly believe that a durable and lasting peace requires a two-state solution. In the meanwhile, India is contributing to humanitarian assistance and relief efforts for the Palestinian people. Let us recognize that peace is not just the absence of war. If the world is subjected to continuous threats and pressures, then we are really living on the edge of an abyss. All it takes is one more step to push us over. Therefore, it is imperative to strengthen stability, security, and predictability. These are crucial elements of the enabling environment for peace," he said.

Addressing the protracted Russia-Ukraine conflict, Jaishankar noted that the ongoing war remains a critical international concern, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for the cessation of hostilities.

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Quoting the Prime Minister's stance on the matter, Jaishankar stated, “As Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated, endless war must give way now to an end to war. India supports ongoing initiatives to bring peace.”