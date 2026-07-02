Couple Caught Kissing On TikTok Livestream Brutally Caned In Public For 'Violating Islamic Sharia Law'

Jakarta: A young couple was subject to the brutal punishment of public canning for kissing each other without being married in Indonesia's Aceh province. The couple was caught as they were livestreaming on social media platform TikTok while kissing in a car in February.

The 22-year-old man and the 25-year-old woman were flogged 21 times with a rattan can in the Bustanussalatin City Park in Banda Aceh. As many as 100 people witnessed the brutal punishment. According to AFP, some of the onlookers demanded that the couple be whipped “stronger”.

The couple had been arrested in April after their TikTok livestream went viral on social media, promoting people to file complaint against them with the Sharia authorities.

“They clearly violated the Islamic sharia,” police said.