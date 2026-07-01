Horror Caught On Camera: Hiker Posing For Pic Plunges 500 Feet To Death In Brazil, Chilling Screams Heard

Rio de Janeiro: A chilling video has captured the horrific moment a hiker posing for a picture on a rock fell 500 feet to his death from the summit of the Pedra do Macaco trail in Marica, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The man who fell from the popular viewpoint has been identified as 44-year-old Caio Rocha Aguiar Arrabal.

Caio Rocha Aguiar Arrabal

His fellow hiker was shooting a video of him as he climbed a rock and then started posing for pictures. He was then seen descending a bit downwards, with only one hand holding onto the rock as he hung almost in the air, unable to find a firm footing on the rock.

Caio Rocha Aguiar Arrabal then appeared to make an attempt to land on the lower part of the rock where he could stand.

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However, as he landed on the lower part of the structure, he was unable to maintain his balance and fell down to him doom. The female hiker who was capturing the video let out a chilling scream as she saw Caio falling.

Another Video Captures Him Waving

Caio Rocha Aguiar Arrabal waving at camera moments before tragedy | Image: X

Another video taken moments before his death showed him waving happily at the camera with a bunch of fellow hikers, unaware of the impending doom.