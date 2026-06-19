A massive collection of secret files has just been made public by America's top intelligence director, Tulsi Gabbard. These newly declassified records tell a chilling story about how the world was misled. The documents claim that Dr. Anthony Fauci worked behind the scenes to hide how American tax money was used to fund dangerous experiments on bat viruses at a lab in Wuhan, China. For people in India, who went through the terrible pain of the Delta wave and strict lockdowns, these files reveal that the official stories told by global health leaders were carefully managed to protect powerful individuals from blame.

Fabricating a Fake Story to Fool the World

The released emails show that Dr. Fauci did not want the public to know his agency was funding risky virus modification research in China. To hide this, he created a clever loop of information. He placed a chosen group of scientists into the American intelligence agencies to act as advisors. These scientists aggressively pushed the story that the virus came naturally from an animal market. Then, Dr. Fauci and other health leaders went on television and pointed to those exact intelligence reports, calling them independent proof that a lab leak was a wild conspiracy. This created a fake scientific consensus that gaslighted the entire world.

The April 2026 Criminal Indictment of Fauci's Top Adviser

The effort to hide information from the public went deep into Dr. Fauci's inner circle, resulting in major criminal charges just two months ago. In April 2026, the U.S. Justice Department criminally indicted Dr. David Morens, a seventy-eight-year-old senior adviser who worked side-by-side with Fauci during the pandemic. Federal prosecutors accused Morens of a massive abuse of public trust, alleging he intentionally used his private email account to completely bypass public records laws.

The government states that Morens deliberately hid and destroyed federal records concerning controversial coronavirus research grants in an effort to suppress any alternative theories about where COVID-19 came from. Investigators even uncovered improper backdoor relationships, revealing that Morens accepted gifts of wine from collaborators while helping them coordinate medical journal publications to control what the media reported to the public.

Advertisement

A Secret Whistleblower Complaint and Inside Protection

The newly unsealed records show that the panic inside the government has been building for years. In August 2021, an official whistleblower filed a high-level legal complaint under the Intelligence Community Whistleblower Protection Act (ICWPA). The complaint explicitly stated that Dr. Fauci gave false testimony to lawmakers about funding dangerous research in Wuhan, thereby misleading the public.

Instead of launching an immediate investigation, top legal officials scrambled to protect the system. Internal files show that the Acting Inspector General of the Intelligence Community, Tamara A. Johnson, noted the complaint did not meet the "urgent concern" threshold because Fauci was not technically an intelligence community official. Meanwhile, legal teams frantically reviewed transcripts of Fauci's heated arguments with Senator Rand Paul from earlier that year to see how they could shield the intelligence community from a political mess. Staff members even admitted in internal emails that the intelligence community took its directions straight from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), which was the very agency funding the Wuhan lab.

Advertisement

Technical Feasibility and Creating a Virus Without a Trace

One of the most alarming details in the files is a technical discussion about how easy it is to create a virus in a lab today. In past years, modifying a virus left messy biological scars that scientists could easily spot. But internal emails from September 2020 explain that under the "Yan Report" framework, a researcher now only needs a digital text file of a virus genome to build it from scratch using advanced genetics, completely removing the need for physical viral samples.

A prominent American scientist, Ralph Baric, even warned colleagues that a virus can now be engineered without leaving a single trace, meaning nobody could look at the virus under a microscope and definitively prove whether it was natural or man-made. This technical reality sparked fierce internal fights over reports claiming the virus was engineered. Analysts warned that the intelligence community must avoid becoming the final judge of complex science when it lacked unique expertise compared to the broader academic community. When papers like the "Yan Report" claimed the virus was engineered by the Chinese military, State Department virologists shot it down as unscientific nonsense, while other officials quickly shared media articles linking the study to political figures like Steve Bannon to brace themselves for incoming media fallout.

Secret Videos and the Sudden Political Pivot

The files also track a massive shift inside the U.S. government. In June 2021, intelligence staff were privately circulating a secret 2016 video where Dr. Peter Daszak of EcoHealth Alliance discussed his Chinese colleagues actively manipulating the spike proteins on coronaviruses to make them more dangerous. Security rules were so strict that workers could not even drop the video file onto a shared drive because a contact lacked access, forcing staff to manually copy a Rumble link onto unclassified computers.

By late May 2021, an intelligence report leaked revealing that several Wuhan lab researchers had been hospitalized with severe COVID-like symptoms in November 2019, long before the first public cases. This triggered an immediate, dramatic political reversal. Prominent Democrats and Republicans suddenly dropped their political fighting and a "remarkable bipartisan agreement" emerged. The Senate unanimously passed a bill ordering the full declassification of all Wuhan lab links. At the exact same time, Facebook completely reversed its censorship policy, suddenly allowing users to post that the virus was man-made.

Wild Cave-Spraying Theories and Cold War Style Procurement

The documents reveal jaw-dropping chaos behind the scenes as secret papers leaked to the public. One leaked military memo written by Marine Corps Major Joseph P. Murphy claimed that the virus was actually part of an American-funded plan called Project Defuse. The goal was to create a highly infectious vaccine that could be aerosolized and sprayed directly into wild bat caves in Yunnan, China, to stop viruses before they hit humans.

The memo claimed this engineered virus accidentally leaked from the Wuhan lab in late 2019 before it could be made safe. While intelligence experts doubted the story, it caused an absolute panic because it proved that when one military agency (DARPA) rejected the cave-spraying project for being too dangerous, Fauci’s agency stepped in and funded a different part of the very same research.

Meanwhile, the files describe a chaotic, global scramble for resources. Former UK top advisor Dominic Cummings alleged that during the terrifying early days of the pandemic, President Donald Trump sent the CIA on covert missions around the world to intercept, outbid, and buy up protective masks and medical gear, completely cutting off and leaving America's closest global allies empty-handed.

Pure Intimidation and Sidelining the Truth

The files expose an environment of fear where anyone who questioned the official animal story was quickly silenced. Whistleblowers describe an intelligence community where bosses reminded analysts that promotions were decided by leadership, making it clear that backing the lab-leak theory would instantly destroy their careers. Contractors who tried to tell the truth were fired within days, and senior leaders forced regular workers to bring corporate lawyers to meetings just to scare them into silence. This culture of fear ensured that the truth was buried for years while the world suffered.