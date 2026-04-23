'Cradles Of Civilisation': Iran Stands With India, China After Trump's 'Hell-Hole' Post On US Birthright Citizenship

New Delhi: Hours after US President Donald Trump shared the transcript of a fiery radio commentary criticising US birthright citizenship, Iran came up with a post on social media calling India and China “cradles of civilisation.”

“China and India are the cradles of civilisation,” the Iranian embassy in Hyderabad wrote on X.

In a sharp attack on the Trump administration, it added, “In fact, the #hellhole is where its war-criminal president threatened to decimate the civilization in Iran.” The comment was a direct snub at Trump, after his “whole civilisation will die” post on Truth Social, when he was coercing Iran to accept its peace deal and come to the negotiating table for talks.

What Was Trump's ‘Hell-Hole’ Post?

"A baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring in their entire family from China, or India, or some other hell-hole on the planet," Donald Trump's post, which has drawn a lot of ire, read.

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The post, originally from conservative talk radio host Michael Savage, argued that the policy turns newborns into “anchor babies” who can later sponsor relatives, undermining immigration controls.

Trump’s decision to share the content comes amid ongoing Supreme Court arguments over his administration’s executive order challenging the long-standing interpretation of the 14th Amendment, which grants citizenship to most people born on US soil.

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The remark has drawn swift reactions, particularly in India, where it has been viewed by some as dismissive of the world’s largest democracy and fifth-largest economy. The Indian social media expressed indignation, with critics accusing the US leader of overlooking India’s role as a key strategic partner, a major source of skilled tech professionals, and a vibrant democracy.

What Iran Meant As ‘Cradles of Civilisation’

India and China are globally regarded as among the world’s oldest civilisations. Both countries have recorded histories, architectural remains and literature, that dates back to over 4,000 years. In comparison, the US was established only in 1776.