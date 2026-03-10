'Created An Island For Corruption': Khamenei's X Handle Rekindles 'Epstein Links' To Trump's War in Iran

New Delhi: The US-Israeli war in Iran, seems to be lingering on with no clear objective. With the appointment of the new Supreme Leader of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei, after the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Donald Trump's ambition of having a regime change in the Middle Eastern country, seems to have died a slow death.

Amid such shifting goalposts and increasing clutter about US' objectives in the war, the Epstein Files have come back to haunt Trump, as Iran finetunes its propaganda war against the US.

The X handle of Ali Khamenei, posted an excerpt of a speech by the slain Supreme Leader saying that the Americans have created an “island of oppression and corruption,” in a blatant reference to convicted child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's island, nicknamed the ‘Epstein Island’. It was this island, in the United States Virgin Islands, where political heavyweights from all over the world were invited as guests, and where several victims were allegedly abused.

“They’ve created an island for corruption. Is that a joke? Moral corruption, corruption in actions, oppression, force, coercion, interference, and clawing at whatever they can get their hands on,” the post read.

Advertisement

The handle also shared a graphic in which a heavy file or dossier titles ‘Epstein’ seems to be floating on the water, much like an island. Amid the pages, a red tie is seen coming out and some of it has touched the waters. The tie seems to be hinting at Trump, who is known to frequently sport red ties.

The entire file also mimics that of an aircraft career, may be stationed close to the Persian Gulf, with some fighter jets stationed on it, some taking off, and having a radar station with an US flag. The message behind the illustration may be inferred to indicate that Trump has launched this brutal war in West Asia just to deviate attention from the fallout of the Epstein scandal in the US. However, no such truth has so far come out of this assertion, that the Iranians seem to be hinting at.

Advertisement

Here's What Khamenei Had Said

In January, 2026, the deceased Khamenei had reacted to the fallout of the Epstein Files release, saying that oppressors have remained the same, though their appearances may have changed.

“You must have heard on the world news over the past few months that they’ve created an island for corruption [Epstein’s island]. Is that a joke? Moral corruption, corruption in actions, oppression, force, coercion, interference – striking whoever they can reach and clawing at whatever they can get their hands on. Human beings are still the same human beings; however, their language and appearance have changed,” the Ayatollah was heard saying.