‘Crime of the Century’: Trump Accuses Political Enemies Orchestrated Russia Hoax, Claims ‘Irrefutable Evidence’

New Delhi: Former President Donald Trump on Monday accused former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, along with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, of orchestrating what he described as the “crime of the century,” renewing his claim that the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election was a politically motivated hoax.

“Obama himself manufactured the Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX. Crooked Hillary, Sleepy Joe, and numerous others participated in this, THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY!. Irrefutable EVIDENCE. A major threat to our Country!!!” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform Monday evening.

Trump’s latest remarks reference his longstanding falsehood that the investigation into Russian interference and possible coordination with his 2016 campaign was a baseless hit job orchestrated by his political opponents.

The renewed attack follows a disclosure on Friday by former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, who made public more than 100 pages of records showing what she described as efforts by Obama national security officials to bury benign intelligence in the final weeks of the 44th president’s administration and to promote an alternative assessment of the “boldest yet” Russian influence campaign on the American electorate.

“Their goal was to usurp President Trump and subvert the will of the American people,” Gabbard said in a Friday post on X.

“No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The integrity of our democratic republic depends on it.” Gabbard added, “We are turning over all documents to the DOJ for criminal referral.”

After the release of the documents, Trump reposted a video to Truth Social featuring a compilation of Democratic leaders declaring “No one is above the law.”

The video ended with an AI-generated clip showing Obama being arrested in the Oval Office while “YMCA” played in the background.