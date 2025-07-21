What’s the Real Story Behind Trump’s Viral AI Clip of Obama’s Oval Office Arrest?

New Delhi: Donald Trump on Sunday shared an AI-generated video showing former US President Barack Obama being arrested by FBI agents inside the Oval Office. The video, posted on Trump’s Truth Social platform, quickly went viral.

Created using deepfake technology, the video shows a highly realistic scene of Obama being handcuffed and taken away by FBI agents while Trump is seen sitting and smiling during the “arrest”. The footage, which appears to have originated on TikTok, was re-shared by Trump without any direct commentary and carried the caption, “No one is above the law”.

The video begins with various prominent Democratic leaders and former President Joe Biden stating, “No one is above the law”. It then cuts to a clown version of the Pepe the Frog meme honking its red nose, seemingly mocking these statements. The clip then shows Obama being handcuffed inside the Oval Office and later standing behind bars in an orange prison jumpsuit. Trump did not issue a disclaimer indicating the video was fictional, a move that critics have labelled “deeply irresponsible”.

This post comes weeks after Trump accused Obama of “high-level election fraud”.

Last week, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard stated that she has “striking” and “overwhelming” evidence that officials from the former Obama administration allegedly manufactured the Trump-Russia collusion theory after the 2016 election to prevent Trump’s presidency.

“Americans will finally learn the truth about how in 2016, intelligence was politicised and weaponised by the most powerful people in the Obama administration to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President Donald Trump, subverting the will of the American people and undermining our democratic republic,” she wrote on X.