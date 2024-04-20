Crown Prince of Iran Reza Pahlavi Labels Joe Biden ‘Weak Leader,’ Backs Trump | Exclusive

Advertisement

Amidst the ongoing tussle between Iran and Israel, the exiled Crown Prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi, voiced his support for the Trump administration's policies towards Iran. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Pahlavi expressed his discontent with the current administration, labelling President Biden as a “weak leader”, accusing him of continuing the policy of appeasement towards the Iranian regime.

"Joe Biden is a weak leader. Joe Biden is involved in appeasement with the current Iran regime. The Trump leadership was strong,” Pahlavi said.

He reiterated his belief that the Trump administration's approach was characterized by strength and firmness, in contrast to what he perceives as a lack of resolve in the Biden administration's dealings with Iran.

“Stronger sanctions needed against current Iranian regime. The West should support a regime change through civil disobedience movement,” exiled Crown Prince of Iran said.

Pahlavi further asserted that during the Trump administration, there was a notable decrease in executions within the region, in contrast to the periods under both the Obama and Biden administrations.