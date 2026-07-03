'Crumbled To Ground': Protester With Tibetan Flag Dies After Self-Immolation Outside UN Headquarters In NYC

New Delhi: A Tibetan activist protesting China’s occupation fatally set himself on fire outside the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan on Thursday evening, capturing the horrifying scene on livestreamed footage.

According to footage of the incident, the protester, identified by a friend as Lobga Rangzen (42), was wearing monastic attire when he positioned a Tibetan flag on the street and self-immolated amidst the evening commute, as per reports.

Reports further stated that Rangzen made a live appeal for Tibetan independence and unity before self-immolating outside the UN headquarters.

The incident occurred at 42nd Street and First Avenue, where an NYPD officer is seen holding a sign reading "China Out of Tibet."

Who was he?

Having lived in the US for approximately 20 years, Rangzen fell to the ground within a minute of catching fire, while passing traffic continued to honk.

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Approximately 15 seconds later, two first responders arrived with fire extinguishers and put out the flames and he was rushed to the Bellevue Hospital for treatment but succumbed to injuries.

Notably, the flag was still in place about an hour after the shocking display as cops investigated the scene. Meanwhile, a post regarding the incident was also shared on his Instagram account and cops are yet to confirm the identity of the deceased.

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When the incident took place

Surveillance footage shows the event took place between 6:30 and 7:00 PM near the United Nations Plaza, at the corner of East 43rd Street and First Avenue where Rangzen livestreamed his protest before stepping into the street with a Tibetan flag.

He later placed his camera on the ground and displayed signs reading "Free Tibet" and "China out of Tibet" just before setting himself on fire.

As per the security cameras at the UN, officers on the scene were seen with several papers, among them a sign stating “CHINA OUT OF TIBET,” a rallying cry closely identified with contemporary movements for Tibetan sovereignty.

Law enforcement is currently investigating the incident and the area was restricted for about an hour, leaving the flag at the scene.

The 'Free Tibet Movement'

The protest comes against the backdrop of the "Free Tibet" movement which advocates for restoring sovereignty to the region, specifically by reinstating the Dalai Lama- the primary spiritual figure in Tibetan Buddhism- to power.

This movement contests Tibet's incorporation into China, which was initiated by the 1951 Seventeen Point Agreement, an accord intended to facilitate a peaceful transition during the entry of the People’s Liberation Army.