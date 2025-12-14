Curfew Imposed in Thailand's 5 Districts of Trat Province as Border Clashes With Cambodia Continue

Bangkok: Thailand's military on Sunday imposed a curfew in parts of Trat Province, citing the ongoing security situation along the border areas, Xinhua reported.

In an official order, the military said a curfew has been enforced with immediate effect in five districts of Trat Province-Khlong Yai, Bo Rai, Laem Ngop, Khao Saming and Mueang Trat. Residents in these areas have been instructed not to leave their homes between 7:00 PM and 05:00 AM the next day.

Thai media reports said the decision followed an incident late Saturday night in which three M79 grenades were fired at the headquarters of the Marine Corps Task Force in Trat Province. The grenades are believed to have been launched from within Thai territory. No casualties were reported as the explosives landed in an uninhabited area.

This is the second Thai province to impose a curfew since the latest round of clashes along the Thailand-Cambodia border began. Earlier, the Thai military had imposed similar restrictions in four border districts of Sa Kaeo Province on Wednesday.

The curfew announcement comes amid continuing hostilities and heightened tensions between Thailand and Cambodia.

Thailand has denied reaching any ceasefire agreement with Cambodia and said its military operations along the disputed border will continue, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Saturday, according to the Bangkok Post.

Speaking as clashes continued, Anutin said Thailand had not agreed to halt fighting and that there were no active ceasefire talks with Cambodia.

His remarks came hours after Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim called on both sides to stop hostilities from 10 pm on Saturday. The appeal followed a statement by US President Donald Trump, who said Thai and Cambodian leaders had agreed to "cease all shooting".

Neither Anutin nor Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet referred to any ceasefire agreement in official statements issued after their separate phone calls with Trump.

More than 20 people have been killed across Thailand and Cambodia in six days of renewed fighting, with nearly 200 wounded, according to reports cited by Al Jazeera. An estimated 600,000 people have been displaced on both sides of the 800-kilometre Thailand-Cambodia border, where tensions are centred on the disputed ownership of centuries-old temples.

Thailand's clarification followed accusations from Cambodia that Thai forces continued air attacks on Cambodian territory, hours after Trump claimed both sides had agreed to stop fighting.