'Cycle of Violence Must Stop...': UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Nasrallah Killing
Reacting to the killing of Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah, United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres has said that this 'cycle of violence must stop'.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Ananya Srivastava
UN Secretary-General António Guterres. | Image: AP
08:41 IST, September 29th 2024