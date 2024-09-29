sb.scorecardresearch
  'Cycle of Violence Must Stop...': UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Nasrallah Killing

Published 08:41 IST, September 29th 2024

'Cycle of Violence Must Stop...': UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Nasrallah Killing

Reacting to the killing of Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah, United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres has said that this 'cycle of violence must stop'.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Ananya Srivastava
UN Secretary-General António Guterres.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres. | Image: AP
