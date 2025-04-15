Czech Republic Breaks World Record with Mass 'Polar Bear Dip' in Freezing Water

Czech Republic has broken a new world record after more than 2,461 people jumped into icy water for a cold water therapy session, popularly known as the ‘polar bear dip’. The event took place at Most Lake, the second-largest lake in the country, where people braved temperatures below 10°C.

The polar bear dip, as it’s widely known, is a form of cold water therapy that helps refresh the mind and body. It is also often seen as a way to welcome the New Year or raise funds for charity in many parts of the world.

Czech Republic Sets New World Record

This record-setting event beat the previous global record of 1,799 participants, which was set in Poland in 2015 during the XIIth Ice Swimmers Convention.

Leading this daring plunge was David Vencl, a famous Czech free diver and a strong supporter of cold water therapy. David is no stranger to records he earlier held the title for the longest swim under ice without any diving suit or fins back in 2021, a record that lasted until March 2025.

For this event, David teamed up with UNIQA, a well-known insurance company, to spread awareness about the health benefits of cold water exposure. UNIQA's own marketing and sales teams also joined the dip, leading by example.

The event started early in the morning, with registrations beginning at 10 a.m. Before the big plunge, cold therapy experts spoke to the participants about how to safely handle freezing water. Safety was a top priority throughout the event.

The official announcement for the record attempt was made in the afternoon. As the clock ticked, thousands of people entered the lake together, with the water temperature at just under 4°C (around 39.2°F).

To make it into the record books, each participant had to stay in the water for at least one full minute all together. Experienced swimmers entered first, taking the challenge up a notch by going in deeper.

Why People Take the Plunge

Cold water therapy is believed to help improve blood circulation, reduce stress, boost immunity, and improve mood. While the idea of jumping into freezing water may seem extreme, many say it leaves them feeling refreshed and mentally strong.